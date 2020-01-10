US Places More Sanctions on Iran

The U.S imposed sanctions on Iranian steel and other metals, following the attack on the U.S. and allied troops earlier this week, Steve Mnuchin announced Friday.

“The President is issuing an executive order authorizing the imposition of additional sanctions against any individual owning, operating, trading with, or assisting sectors of the Iranian economy including construction, manufacturing, textiles, and mining,” Mnuchin told reporters.

The U.S. is also announcing 17 specific sanctions against Iran’s largest steel and iron manufacturers, three Seychelles-based entities, and a vessel involved in the transfer of products.

The administration says it will cut off billions to the terror nation.

Pompeo was once again questioned about the “imminent” attacks. Everyone seems to ignore the prior attacks and the assault on our embassy.

MORE: Sec. Mike Pompeo: “We don’t know exactly which day it would have been executed. But it was very clear: Qassem Soleimani himself was plotting a broad, large-scale attack against American interests, and those attacks were imminent.” https://t.co/IqOEmqhu40 pic.twitter.com/A0KUWDzLCd — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 10, 2020