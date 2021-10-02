This is some of what Dems want for the USA in $3.5T bill

















Biden showed up at the White House to get his socialist human infrastructure bill passed. He urged House Democrats to consider a number lower than $3.5 trillion. However, he told the American people that the bill cost ZERO DOLLARS. So why reduce the number? Could he have been lying?

The Democrats’ radical $3.5 trillion spending bill also includes carefully selected gender-neutral language, referring to pregnant and birthing women as “individuals.”

Don’t forget that it destroys cow and pig farming.

Remember the good old days when Americans knew Bernie was a crazy communist and laughed at his ideas? Now he’s writing trillion-dollar bills that Democrats are ruthlessly trying to pass.

Bernie Sanders’ immigration plan:

Free healthcare for illegal aliens

Welfare & free college for illegals

Citizenship for 11M illegals

Stop deportation

Decriminalize border crossings

End detention for illegals

Climate migrants welcome

It’s open borders on steroids.

This and more is in Biden’s $3.5 Trillion boondoggle that he says costs “Zero” https://t.co/8IK3v5sk3N — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 30, 2021

REPORT: @DBongino set the record straight on Democrats’ $3.5 TRILLION spending package, saying it “introduces government into every facet of our lives” and will destroy the American economy.

pic.twitter.com/9ecAJxTigh — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) October 1, 2021

