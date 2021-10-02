This is some of what Dems want for the USA in $3.5T bill

Biden showed up at the White House to get his socialist human infrastructure bill passed. He urged House Democrats to consider a number lower than $3.5 trillion. However, he told the American people that the bill cost ZERO DOLLARS. So why reduce the number? Could he have been lying?
The Democrats’ radical $3.5 trillion spending bill also includes carefully selected gender-neutral language, referring to pregnant and birthing women as “individuals.”
Don’t forget that it destroys cow and pig farming.
Remember the good old days when Americans knew Bernie was a crazy communist and laughed at his ideas? Now he’s writing trillion-dollar bills that Democrats are ruthlessly trying to pass.
Bernie Sanders’ immigration plan:
- Free healthcare for illegal aliens
Welfare & free college for illegals
Citizenship for 11M illegals
Stop deportation
Decriminalize border crossings
End detention for illegals
Climate migrants welcome
It’s open borders on steroids.
This and more is in Biden’s $3.5 Trillion boondoggle that he says costs “Zero” https://t.co/8IK3v5sk3N
— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 30, 2021
REPORT: @DBongino set the record straight on Democrats’ $3.5 TRILLION spending package, saying it “introduces government into every facet of our lives” and will destroy the American economy.
— Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) October 1, 2021
Dollars are a construct of the white male capitalist imperialism and then spend as much of YT’s money as they want?
People need to drop out of this society and let it collapse but most can’t handle a Spartan living style.
O/T-reading about a faculty lounge radical for the land management BLM kommissar and not the burn it all down shock troops, isn’t the BLM trademarked by the burn loot murder comrades?
The Bureau of Land Management was probably around first but they are all comrades now!
Remember the Newsweek (I wouldn’t buy that for a dollar) we’re all socialists now cover under the “historic” Chicago Messiah, how about a we’re all comrades now update.
Forward, to burn it all down better and keep us warm during the long Dark Winter under comrade kommissar Big Guy (CPUSA/CCP).
No we can’t.