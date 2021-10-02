Dire border crisis building in AZ

















A little-known crossing point near the Arizona city of Yuma is known as ‘The Gap’. It is becoming a border crisis that could rival better-known Texas hotspots such as the Rio Grande Valley. (Videos)

The Gap is a break in the border fence close to the Morelos Dam which allows an easy crossing of the Colorado River from the town of Los Algodones in Mexico.

DailyMail.com witnessed groups of migrants from Haiti, Colombia and Honduras crossing and being detained by Border Patrol agents.

The Yuma sector has seen a 2,399.6% spike in arrivals compared to this time last year, with up to 900 people crossing each day.

In August, 17,000 crossed into Yuma compared to just 694 for the same time in 2020.

The illegal aliens told DailyMail.com that word has spread that The Gap is an easy place to cross.

Border Patrol facilities are overwhelmed and the camp designed to hold 500 people is packed with 1,300.

Border Patrol agents told DailyMail.com the crossings are ‘relentless’ and are happening 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

THE DIRE CRISIS BUILDING IN ARIZONA AND ALL ALONG THE BORDER

ICYMI, my interview with Tucker earlier this week. In it, I discuss the dire illegal migration crisis unfolding in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/nUKZmVdAGU — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 26, 2021

Diseases like West Nile Virus are showing up at the border.

"As many as 400,000 migrants" are heading to the U.S. border, NBC News reports. "An unprecedented number…nearly doubling the stunning numbers we've seen the last two months, which were a 21-year high." pic.twitter.com/6kPDR1rE1H — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2021

Local authorities say 800 migrants – mostly Haitian – are illegally crossing the Suchiate river btwn Guatemala and Mexico daily – the cost? 30 pesos or $1.50 @FoxNews @taraprindiville #bordercrisis pic.twitter.com/S9V83l7rLO — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 29, 2021

