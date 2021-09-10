This is the real story of a racist assault on Larry Elder by DSA rioters

















The LA Times used a dishonest photo of Larry Elder on Twitter to make it appear as if he is slapping a woman in a story about the assault on him by a racist white liberal in a gorilla mask. Additionally, the people assaulting Mr. Elder were not homeless people as The LA Times would have you believe. They were the Democrat Socialists of America, AOC’s – the Squad’s – party.

Yesterday, Soledad Urusa, the Larry Elder supporter who was the alleged victim in the photo, sat for an interview in California on a local station show, Jon & Ken. She had a lot more details than ever got reported by the media.

The attack took place in Venice Beach, which is Ground Zero for the homeless crisis. As the Elder crowd gathered, she noticed the usual Democrat Socialists of America radicals. They show up at every event to make it seem as if everyone hates Larry Elder.

As Elder’s group was mobbed, awful racist and vulgar words were shouted at them. Ms. Urusa couldn’t even repeat the words.

People with pit bulls were walking behind them, and Ms. Urusa was afraid they’d set the animals loose on them. Bike parts were thrown at them. The ‘n’ word was screamed out over and over.

The way it was spun, it looked like Venice Beach residents chased him out. That wasn’t true. It was revolutionaries from outside the city.

The LA Times not only made it seem as if Elder was hitting Ms. Urusa, but they didn’t bother to mention the attackers were the DSA, not homeless people. It’s the same people at every assault.

LISTEN:

