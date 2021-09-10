Petty despot Biden threatens GOP governors who won’t follow his orders

















On Wednesday, totalitarian Biden raged against the Republican governors who have banned mandating masks. Biden’s prepared to pay the salaries of teachers and officials who are punished for pushing back with US tax dollars we don’t have.

“They’re setting a dangerous tone,” Biden said of the governors. “This isn’t about politics,” he falsely claimed. “It’s about keeping our children safe. It’s about taking on the virus together, united. I’ve made it clear that I’ll stand with those who are trying to do the right thing.”

Biden threatened the governors, and said he is directing Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to “use all of his oversight authorities, and legal action if appropriate, against governors who are trying to block local school officials and educators.”

“Some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures, as children wearing masks in schools, into public disputes for their own political gain,” Biden began.

He then falsely claimed, “Some are even trying to take power away from local educators by banning masks in school. They’re setting a dangerous tone.”

The truth is that some Republican governors have banned mask mandates, but none have banned masks in schools.

CNN chyron if Biden were a Republican: BIDEN PICKS PETTY FIGHTS AS AFGHANISTAN BURNS pic.twitter.com/kOlcW59ueq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 18, 2021

Biden and EdD Jill were at a Washington Middle School on Friday.

After announcing his clearly unconstitutional orders yesterday, ABC News Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott asked about Republican governors calling his call for vaccination mandates an “overreach” and threatening to sue the federal government over his new plan.

“Have at it,” Biden said, full of hubris.

“I am so disappointed that particularly some Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids, so cavalier with the health of their communities,” he said following brief remarks on keeping schools safe.

He’s disappointed? No, he’s a slimy political hack who knows how to phrase his attacks.

“One of the lessons I hope our students could unlearn is that politics doesn’t have to be this way,” he said. “They’re growing up in an environment where they see it’s like, like a war, like a bitter feud…It’s not who we are as a nation. And it’s not how we beat every other crisis in our history.”

Biden focused his remarks at Brookland Middle School on how his approach will help keep schools safe, including requiring that 300,000 educators in federal Head Start programs be vaccinated and using the Defense Production Act to produce nearly 300 million rapid COVID-19 tests for distribution at the schools around the country.

That’s another lie and doesn’t conform to scientific research.

