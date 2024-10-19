Trend de Aragua Members Tied to a Murder in Connecticut

Two alleged Tren de Aragua members were arrested in New York with items belonging to a man murdered in Connecticut.

Moises Alejadro Candollo-Urbaneja, 22, and Gregory Marlyn Galindez-Trias, 24, are suspects in connection with the homicide of a 59-year-old man, Angel Samaniego, at the Super 8 motel located off the I-95 Exit 6 southbound ramp in Stamford, Connecticut. That investigation is ongoing.

Rensselaer police allege that both of the suspects are part of a brutal Venezuelan street gang, Tren de Aragua.

Candollo-Urbaneja and Galindez-Trias appeared before Rensselaer City Court Judge Linda Blom Johnson yesterday to face fugitive from justice charges. They waived extradition hearings and will be returned to Stamford, CT, to face charges that include first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, first-degree identity theft, conspiracy to commit first-degree identity theft, and criminal liability for acts of another.

They have two children, ages 1 and 3. They are in the custody of Rensselaer County Child Protective Services.

Connecticut officials warned that Tren de Aragua is likely expanding in the state.

Martha Raddatz hasn’t commented.

BREAKING: Rensselaer police have arrested two members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang in connection with the murder of a 59-year-old man at a Stamford, CT hotel. Moises Alejandro Candollo-Urbaneja (22) and Gregory Marlyn Galindez-Trias (24) were found with the victim’s… pic.twitter.com/iIiHkzAS01 — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) October 18, 2024