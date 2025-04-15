This Is the Reason Democrats Don’t Want Criminals Deported

Judges are demanding trials for deported aliens, including violent gang members. At this rate, we can’t possibly get these people, even criminals, out of the country. Not one future Democrat can be deported. Criminals are the wall protecting the non-criminal illegal aliens from deportation.

This was all planned in 1965.

White House Senior Aide Stephen Miller on the difficulty of deporting monsters:

“And I just wish we lived in a country with a media that gives one-tenth of a damn as much about Americans who were murdered and brutalized and savagely killed begin to death as they did about whether illegal aliens that we all agree are illegal aliens should get a million days in court and a million trials and a million this and a million that.

“There’s 15 million illegal aliens. Illegal aliens that violated the country. If every one of them got the trial that you’re asking for, it would take us centuries to remove them. Centuries. We’d be talking about this in three, four hundred years. Their great, great, great grandchildren will be the ones representing them in court. That’s how long it would take illegal aliens who come to our country to be removed.

“They have to be removed quickly. And that is an essential component of having something that we like to call a country.”

They Planned the Overthrow in 1965

A majority of judges are left-leaning and support the Democrat Party, adding to the problem of deporting people who broke our laws coming into the country.

The Party sees illegal immigration of the third world underclass as essential for the Party’s survival.

The Scheme

Ann Coulter says that Democrats have allowed immigrants into the United States as part of a scheme to shift voter demographics. The media has convinced people that saying this echoes Hitler’s Great Replacement Theory. They continually report that there is no evidence of this.

Yet the evidence is unequivocal. From the nation’s beginning until 1970, the USA was 80% to 90% white. In the short time since 1970, it has become 57% white.

Edward Kennedy’s 1965 immigration act was designed to discriminate against Western European immigrants who created the country. Instead, the Third World was imported into the USA. We saw that magnified over the past four years as the administration scurried to complete the takeover by one political party.

Ann Coulter wrote Adios, America. The facts she presents in the book have proven accurate. She emphasizes this obvious demographic transformation and explains that it is deliberate based on the 1965 act.

She gives us more proof. Democrats have told us this is what they are doing. They are changing the demographics.

To paraphrase Ann Coulter:

Exhibit B is Democrats telling us they’re intentionally transforming the country to be less white. MSNBC has been boasting about this going back a decade of white people are so frightened as the country becomes brown …

Democrats call the 1965 act Teddy Kennedy’s greatest gift to the Democratic Party. … it was a democratic consultant who said it and described the massive influx of democratic voting third worlders as George McGovern’s revenge. Third-worlders vote about 70/30 for Democrats.

Both of these things are obvious, and Democrats call us conspiracy theorists or racists to keep us from stating the obvious.

