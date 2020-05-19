This is what Attorney General Barr said that the media is ignoring

Yesterday’s headlines about Attorney General Bill Barr focused on his comments that he does not expect Durham’s investigation to lead to a criminal investigation of President Obama or Vice President Biden. Although he did suggest there could be significant abuse by some and criminal charges against others. What isn’t getting coverage is the rest of his statement and you need to hear it.

Attorney General Barr said, “The law enforcement and intelligence apparatus of this country were involved in advancing a false and utterly baseless Russian collusion narrative against the President. The proper investigative and prosecutive standards of the Department of Justice were abused in my view in order to reach a particular result. We saw two different standards of justice emerge, one that applied to President Trump and his associates and the other that applied to everybody else.”

“We can’t let this ever happen again,” he said.

Listen to the entire segment:

Barr: “The law enforcement and intelligence apparatus of this country were involved in advancing a false and utterly baseless Russian collusion narrative against the President” pic.twitter.com/44xAtQ6Dzt — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) May 18, 2020