House Dems tell SCOTUS they’re looking to impeach the president again

The House Judiciary, in a filing with the Supreme Court on Monday, claimed they needed unredacted grand jury materials in the Mueller report. They said they need the material since it could result in “new articles of impeachment.”

This comes after a 2-1 ruling from a federal appeals court in March that gave the House permission to access the grand jury secrets. It’s currently at the Supreme Court of the United States.

Chaired by far-left Jerrold Nadler of NY, the House Judiciary Committee won’t let this go, but there are bigger issues here. Violating secret grand jury testimony could have longterm and serious repercussions when law enforcement tries to get people to testify, promising them secrecy. That’s the purpose of secret grand juries.

According to a new filing, “The Committee’s impeachment investigation related to obstruction of justice pertaining to the Russia investigation is ongoing. As the Committee has explained, it “has continued and will continue those investigations consistent with its own prior statements respecting their importance and purposes”.”

“The Mueller Report grand-jury material remains “central to the Committee’s ongoing inquiry into the President’s conduct. If this material reveals new evidence supporting the conclusion that President Trump committed impeachable offenses that are not covered by the Articles adopted by the House, the Committee will proceed accordingly–including, it necessary, by considering whether to recommend new articles of impeachment.”

They regard all use of executive privilege as obstruction. We will need divine help when they win control of the government.

IT’S COUP TIME

If this isn’t a coup, a more accurate descriptor fails to come to mind. The House Democrats say the Trump-Russia obstruction investigation is ‘ongoing.”

The 13 angry Democrats must have told them to go fishing in the grand-jury papers for cause. How unacceptable is it for a party in the United States to go on fishing expeditions to find a crime by a political opponent without cause?

They’re thinking about doing it again! House Democrats say Trump-Russia obstruction investigation is ‘ongoing.’ Seek material that could result in ‘new articles of impeachment.’ From CNN: https://t.co/4d1pXXYgnJ pic.twitter.com/GFivD18oto — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 18, 2020