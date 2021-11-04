This Is What Democrats Learned from Last Night’s Election

















Senator Tom Cotton said today that “Democrats will continue to pay the price until they reject the repugnant radicalism that has infected their party. It was a nationwide disaster and wipeout for the Democratic Party.”

It won’t happen, and they will not turn around. Democrats have one goal and that is to destroy traditional America. If you vote for them, that is what you are voting for and they won’t abandon that goal.

Watch:

.@SenTomCotton: “The Democrats will continue to pay that price until they reject the repugnant radicalism that has infected their party. […] It was a nationwide disaster and wipeout for the Democratic Party.” pic.twitter.com/qSSLhxQFqa — The Hill (@thehill) November 3, 2021

Democrats are not going to learn any lessons here. They are digging down deeper and just accusing Americans who didn’t vote for them of being racists. In their minds, the turnout was of white, racist voters. Don’t forget, Democrats now claim every white person is racist. They think the voters are racists who can’t stand the idea of teaching truthful history in the public school systems.

The ‘liberal’ Democrat progressives are not changing.

EXAMPLES OF HOW THEY CAN’T AND WON’T CHANGE

The lesson Van Jones learned is it’s a big, big wake-up call to pay more attention to Virginia, not that they need to change the agenda.

Biden’s aides have plans “to trumpet the country’s recovery before the midterm elections and educate voters about how the Democrats’ initiatives have improved their lives,” according to The NY Times.

If they improved our lives, would we need to be educated?

They are hopelessly hard Left.

Former Obama adviser, Stephanie Cutter, is pushing the anti-parent mantra after the loss of this election, which is the exact opposite of what they should be learning.

The Brandon Regime also cut low-income families out of school choice. Instead of abandoning their anti-parent, anti-child agenda, they are doubling down.

Watch:

Former Obama campaign manager Stephanie Cutter (@StefCutter), addressing last night’s election results: “The one thing that we need to make sure of is that Republicans in 2022 don’t become is the party of parents” pic.twitter.com/7nkxADC2KG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 3, 2021

They continue to pretend we’re all racists and Critical Race Theory doesn’t exist. They can’t learn.

Some progressives are blaming Senators Manchin and Sinema for not passing the bills. They think that’s the problem. Biden’s teleprompter said that’s why Youngkin won.

Watch:

.@cornellbelcher on Va.: Critical Race Theory is the latest iteration of “school bussing” and “welfare queens” pic.twitter.com/qDUrql78P4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 3, 2021

Here are some of the people who haven’t learned a thing and won’t. All they want is to turn over the government and the values of traditional Americans.

Joy Reid, who sees everything through a prism of racial tensions, sees Republicans as terrorists.

Watch:

THREAD. How did Democrats on MSNBC & CNN cope with @GlennYoungkin‘s win in Virginia? Spoiler alert: Lots of insane hot takes. Here are some of the worst takes: MSNBC’s Joy Reid: “Republicans are dangerous… They’re dangerous to our national security.” pic.twitter.com/iWzD3vQYMq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 3, 2021

According to them, the problem is racism and Critical Race Theory is just a conspiracy theory. Parents know CRT isn’t a theory because they live with it. Is everyone who voted for Glenn Youngkin racist? Reid would say, ‘yes.’ Watch the two clips:

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell called CRT a “conspiracy theory”: “Loudoun County, this is where critical race theory, this conspiracy theory that is really made up.” pic.twitter.com/DGVDATX1WW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 3, 2021

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: “Critical Race Theory, which isn’t real, turned the suburbs 15 points to the Trump insurrection endorsed Republican.” pic.twitter.com/GEQc8U8sAh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 3, 2021

Related















