The Democrat Party is a party of radical leftists, the crazy Squad members, and two relatively moderate Democrats, just two, Senators Joe Manchin, and Kristen Sinema. Manchin said he doesn’t want to turn the US into an entitlement state and he doesn’t like the accounting gimmicks in the Biden bills used to trick lawmakers into voting for them.

Manchin and Sinema watched the blowout last night and know they could lose in their states if they go along with this agenda.

Watch:

