This is what George W Bush compared J6 rioters and paraders to on 9/11

















My son watched the planes hit the World Trade Center from his office window and soon after ran through the ruins and bodies falling through the air to reach his wife who was alive, searching for him. Some others I knew did not survive. It is that terrible day, orchestrated by Islamofascist radicals that George Bush sought to compare to the January 6 rioters and paraders.

Bush is publicly comparing 9/11 to Jan 6 They want Trump supporters treated like jihadists Are you paying attention yet?pic.twitter.com/ByOi5hEoXt — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

This is what George W. Bush compared the J6 rioters and paraders to during his 9/11 speech which was supposed to commemorate the fallen on 9/11.

