This is what Gov Abbott and Donald Trump had to say at the border



















Mexican drug cartels have Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in their back pocket. Our president and vice president are in business with them as they knowingly keep the borders open. They are doing this as drug wars rage in Mexico which is now considered a narco-state. (Watch the Tucker clip at the very end.)

The cartels are making billions off the USA. If anyone ever needed to be impeached it’s Joe Biden. He breaks the law daily.

Former President Trump and Governor Abbott gave a briefing on the border wall with state officials and law enforcement officers today. Trump said we are being lied to about the seriousness of this crisis.

And slamming President Biden, who reversed key immigration policies implemented during the Trump administration, the former president charged that “now we have an open, really dangerous, border. More dangerous than it’s ever been in the history of our country, and we better go back fast.”

“We had all these great polices going and they were ended. One day, they were all ended. This didn’t take place over three months or five months. This took place in the first week, they were ended. It was almost like they were ended because I did it,” Trump argued as he spoke at the briefing in Weslaco, near the southern tip of Texas.

“We’re going to admire the wall and how it works,” Trump said at the end of the briefing as he and Abbott headed out to tour an unfinished part of the border wall.

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump is speaking from the US-Mexico Border during a Security Briefing with Governor Abbott: pic.twitter.com/3pjMzOsHnV — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 30, 2021

Watch this clip. It should frighten you.

Related

















