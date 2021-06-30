Fake reporter Jim Acosta booed at the border



















On Wednesday, fake news reporter Jim Acosta shouted questions at President Trump during his visit to the Texas border, and things turned against Acosta very quickly.

Acosta screamed a question at Trump, asking if he will ever “apologize” for January 6th.

“Mr. Trump, will you apoloigize about January 6th!?”, Acosta screamed.

“BOOOOOO!!!!!”, the crowd responded.

When Trump looked up, he simply smiled and gave a “thumbs up” while Governor Abbott broke out in smiles. Great response.

Watch:

Trump and Abbott are here now near the border wall in Texas: pic.twitter.com/WnKfyoXh7F — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 30, 2021

Related

















