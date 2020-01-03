This Is What Is Happening in Iran

In addition to General Soleimani and Abu al-Muhandis, Iran announced the following terrorists were also killed: General Hussein Jaafari Naya, Colonel Shahroud Muzaffari Niya, Major Hadi Tarmi, and Captain Waheed Zamanian.

This President knows how to fight terrorism. This was a message to the bullies who terrorize the region and are spreading throughout our southern hemisphere. He has exercised restraint, but the attack on the embassy and Soleimani’s planned attacks crossed his red line.

U.S have just killed one of the PMF leaders.

Mohammed Ridha [head of protocol ] & five of his associates. U.S targeted them after they left baghdad airport. Hashd al-Shaabi should learn

there will be a lot more tango downs on PMF, U.S made that clear days ago. pic.twitter.com/XRBMmUao2q — ☤☤ (@Ravagiing) January 2, 2020

Ready for more winning ? CONFIRMED:

Naim Qassem – Hezbollah 2nd in command has also been killed by U.S Additional to my tweets below : Footage of the aftermath of U.S strike that killed Soleimani.

They claim to be broken up — if you believe them.

Here's the moment an Iranian TV presenter and the IRGC spokesman broke down earlier today.

The State Department has urged all U.S. citizens to leave Iraq.

After the mourning, comes the revenge.

Mourning ceremonies have begun in different parts of #Iran over Qassem Soleimani's assassination. His death will be a rally call for many, galvanize the Islamic Republic's base & decisively affect direction of Iran's foreign & domestic politics for years to come This in Tehran:

Images are already coming out with people in mosques mourning the "martyrdom" of Solaimani. Where were these people only a couple of weeks ago when the regime was mowing down over 1,000 protestors in the streets in Iran?

Idiots supporting IRGC world wide terrorism, are mourning for a dead terrorist

Not all Iranians are like these morons

THEY COULD HIT THE HOMELAND

Ismail Qaani is the new leader of the Quds force, at least temporarily. The Quds force is a designated terrorist group.

The three days of mourning have begun and then we wait for their response. The Ayatollah released his statement, calling the terrorists killed “pure blood” and the U.S devils/demons.

They promise revenge since that is who they are.

We do believe there are Iranian terror cells here in the U.S. as they have claimed, and as Derek Maltz, former DEA chief, reported time and again.

This has been a fear of many of us who worked on Project Cassandra for years as the previous administration was cutting deals with these global terrorists! What would happen with the possible cells in the US if things escalated with Iran?

Iranian strategist Hasan Abassi said there are terror cells throughout the U.S.