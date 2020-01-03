This Is What Is Happening in Iran

In addition to General Soleimani and Abu al-Muhandis, Iran announced the following terrorists were also killed: General Hussein Jaafari Naya, Colonel Shahroud Muzaffari Niya, Major Hadi Tarmi, and Captain Waheed Zamanian.

This President knows how to fight terrorism. This was a message to the bullies who terrorize the region and are spreading throughout our southern hemisphere. He has exercised restraint, but the attack on the embassy and Soleimani’s planned attacks crossed his red line.

They claim to be broken up — if you believe them.

The State Department has urged all U.S. citizens to leave Iraq.

After the mourning, comes the revenge.

THEY COULD HIT THE HOMELAND

Ismail Qaani is the new leader of the Quds force, at least temporarily. The Quds force is a designated terrorist group.

The three days of mourning have begun and then we wait for their response. The Ayatollah released his statement, calling the terrorists killed “pure blood” and the U.S devils/demons.

They promise revenge since that is who they are.

We do believe there are Iranian terror cells here in the U.S. as they have claimed, and as Derek Maltz, former DEA chief, reported time and again.

Iranian strategist Hasan Abassi said there are terror cells throughout the U.S.

 

 

