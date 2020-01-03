Actress Apologizes to Iran, Begs Them to “Not Kill Us”

Rose McGowan epitomizes the reaction of Hollywood. In general, they jump to conclusions when it comes to the President and they have not one clue as to where terrorists are coming from — at all — in any way.

McGowan wrote a Dear Iran letter claiming the USA disrespected them and dared to apologize for 52% of the nation. Then she begged them not to kill us, which, if she had a clue, would realize it is an invitation to kill us. They’re TERRORISTS.

Rose is okay with Iran killing our soldiers apparently since this was a preemptive strike to stop an imminent attack by Soleimani.

“Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani,” she wrote.

Like much of Hollywood, she’s vulgar.

Thanks a lot, dickhead @realDonaldTrump — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

IT WAS LEGAL

She also doesn’t realize the President did NOT act illegally. It is well within his province to launch a preemptive strike against an imminent attack.

“Of course #Soleimani was an evil evil man who did evil evil things. But that at this moment is not the fucking point. The United States is morally corrupt and acts illegally. It is only logical to appeal to Iran’s pride by apologizing. I’m taking one for the team,” she declared.

F*** FREEDOM

President Trump isn’t willing to buy off Iran.