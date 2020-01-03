Partisan Hacks Spread Iranian Propaganda

PRO-IRAN HACKS IN CONGRESS LAMENT THE DEATH OF THE WORLD’S #1 TERRORIST

Nancy Pelosi issued her statement of the death of General Soleimani and it was the usual partisan hackery. She wrote on Twitter, “The Trump Admin has conducted strikes in Iraq targeting high-level Iranian military officials and killing Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani without an AUMF against Iran. Further, this action was taken without the consultation of Congress.”

The President did not require approval as she said herself when Barack Obama did it. Pelosi is a Muslim Brotherhood useful idiot and pushed the outrageous Iran deal.

This President will not buy off Iran with cash and gold that Iran can later use for terrorism.

Democrats all have the same talking points. All agree that General Soleimani was an evil man, but they falsely claim the President acted illegally and is responsible for any revengeful act by Iran.

Ilhan Omar, who with almost 100% certainty married her brother in an immigration scam, says the President killed Soleimani as a ‘distraction’ from his impeachment. She’s wicked.

Slippery Ben

Obama’s creative writer Ben Rhodes, who said he lied about the nuke deal to trick us into accepting it, said the President put us on a slippery slope when he pulled us out of the [god-awful] Iran nuke deal.

We hope he’s doing okay. It’s traumatic for him to lose friends like this. The next clip is funny.

Live shot of Ben Rhodes learning Qassem Soleimani is dead pic.twitter.com/XdAQlpMY7E — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 3, 2020

Thousands of U.S. troops are now headed for the region.

Sadness Over the Loss of the ‘Most Revered’

Don Surber captured the headline at The Washington Post and, as he said, the staff is in a state of shock.

It’s sad to see all this trauma hitting Democrats as their friends meet the 7 virgins.

Surber also noted that Qassem Soleimani mocked President Trump on Thursday and warned him if that if we start a war with them, they will “destroy all that you possess.”

And then he was no more.

We already mentioned Democrat Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut’s tweet, “Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question. The question is this — as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?”

We like Skai’s response to that and will add nothing to it.

… before anyone starts to think you don’t have a hidden agenda … FACTS :

• you are an Iran MBHD b***

• you along with NIAC, pushed the Iran deal

• you, MBHD, & Iran were instrumental in a FAKE campaign against this President on “Muslim ban” which does NOT exist pic.twitter.com/gi75LXaYKm — ☤☤ (@Ravagiing) January 3, 2020

Stolen Valor Dick & Crazy Ed

The other Democrat senator from Connecticut, Stolen Valor Dick (Blumenthal), tweeted, “Trump Admin owes a full explanation of airstrike reports — all the facts — to Congress & the American people. The present authorizations for use of military force in no way cover starting a possible new war. This step could bring the most consequential military confrontation in decades. My immediate concern is for our brave Americans serving in harm’s way.”

The strike was to warn Iran of their planned attacks against our military.

We reported what the candidates of the left had to say here. Democrats side with Iran and they are in bed with Iran.

Democrat Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts tweeted, “Trump’s apparent assassination of Soleimani is a massive, deliberate, and dangerous escalation of conflict with Iran. The President just put the lives of every person in the region — U.S. service members and civilians — at immediate risk.

“We need de-escalation now.”

He needs to de-escalate.

SYRIANS SHARE OUR OPINION ON THE MATTER

In addition to Iraqis dancing in the streets, the Syrians are gathering and rejoicing.

Massive crowds in #Idlib northern Syria are celebrating the death of Qasem Suleimani by the American attacks last night.

They’re celebrating the end of that bad guy who caused their displacement and killed their children and the lovely ones… pic.twitter.com/Sjeb79JLFP — Asaad Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) January 3, 2020

#UPDATE

Nasiriyah, southern #Iraq

Iraqis celebrating the killing of #Iran‘s IRGC Quds Force chief Qasim Soleimani. My take:

True Iraqis are celebrating.

Tehran-backed militia members/supporters in Iraq are mourning.pic.twitter.com/ZI3oHy0ANH — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 3, 2020