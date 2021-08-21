















This is what it takes to get out of Afghanistan, something Joe Biden and his handlers apparently didn’t know. It is heartbreaking.

Watch:

With tens of thousands of Americans and Afghans still trapped in Afghanistan, U.S. officials are struggling to speed up emergency evacuations. @RichardEngel gives us a firsthand look at what it takes to get out of Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/aZHaZ94HIr — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 20, 2021

On our flight and getting ready for takeoff pic.twitter.com/bGaYREsbxT — Clarissa Ward (@clarissaward) August 20, 2021

Ric Grennell explains the warnings that the Biden administration missed.

Ric Grenell blasts vile demented stoooopid biden’s job performance amid Afghanistan debacle https://t.co/EM6To506Zv — M Lim (@TTGourmet) August 21, 2021

SUSAN RICE AND RON KLAIN HELPED MAKE THIS DECISION

Biden in an interview with The Washington Examiner with ABC News on Wednesday dismissed “the idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing,” saying, “I don’t know how that happens.” He noted that Susan Rice and Ron Klain had a big role in this disaster.

Grenell told the Examiner: “Look, this is a group of people that gave us Syria, that gave us Libya. Disaster upon disaster, and only in Washington, D.C. do you get to fail and then get a bigger job. In the real world outside of Washington, D.C., when you fail, when you make a misstep, when you don’t do your job, you actually get fired, you don’t get promoted. But in Washington, D.C., we have this culture where you fail up, and I think the American people see it.”

He added later, “the more details we find out about what’s been happening, the more infuriated I get. I spent more than 10 years at the State Department, I know foreign service officers who are very concerned, I’ve been hearing from many of them who cannot understand why there’s no talking points, why there’s no strategy, why they are left in the dark.”

Grenell said, “this is a disaster,” and said Secretary of State Tony Blinken “has an obligation to the embassy staff to get them out of harm’s way. We knew that we were going to be leaving Afghanistan, how is it that so many Americans were still there when, all of a sudden, the Taliban were taking over.”

He added, “this is a bureaucratic nightmare, this is a failure on multiple levels of leadership. I think that we need to demand, not only that we fix this situation, but that we hold them accountable for lack of leadership. He holds them accountable and people need to be fired, people need to be replaced. Not because we want to see people fired, but because we want to know that this will never happen again.”

OUTING INTEL OFFICIALS

Grenell also made note of the fact that the Biden administration outed our intelligence officials.

Who took this picture outing Intel officials?! Dear God. https://t.co/XsRcUVeysQ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 15, 2021

