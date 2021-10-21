This Is What Our Border Czarina Is Up to as 400K Illegals Pour In

















As hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens, criminals, and drugs pour across our borders, you might be wondering what our border czarina Kamala Harris is up to.

She’s been busy acting ridiculous as usual. Her communications experts need to put in a little more effort.

What’s wrong with her? https://t.co/ijTrGkZ6CD — 🇺🇸 Lt Col (res.) Steven Fowler (@fightlikehelltx) October 17, 2021

We all want to know the answer to the question, “What is wrong with her?” She laughs at all the wrong times, especially when it comes to tragedies.

She’s probably insecure but why is she a Vice President?

Here she is yelling, “surprise,” at her own surprise party.

.@VP shouts “Surprise!” upon arriving at her own surprise birthday celebration pic.twitter.com/j9jMGqoOsH — Katherine Doyle (@katiadoyl) October 20, 2021

Joe shuffled in with flowers and a framed photo of her and perhaps him.

She’s performing with all her friends which is why it’s a short video. You can’t unsee it.

