Garland’s evidence for targeting parents is a partisan letter!

















On Thursday, Rep. Jim Jordan hammered Attorney General Merrick Garland over his new attempt to target parents who oppose critical race theory at school board meetings across the country.

Garland wants complaining parents banned from meetings and dishonestly claimed they were “threatening” board members.

Rep. Jim Jordan wanted to know what evidence he had.

This alleged Attorney General, our nation’s chief law enforcement officer, has one source. The source is a letter from a political organization — the National School Board Association.

Jordan then scorched him.

“First sentence in your memo — the very first sentence you said, in recent months there’s been a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, threats of violence,” Jordan said. “When did you first review that data showing this so-called disturbing uptick?”

“So I read the letter and we have been seeing over time threat —”, Garland responded when Jordan interrupted.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. I didn’t ask you — so you read the letter — that’s — that’s your source?” Jordan exclaimed. Watch:

BREAKING: Ohio Rep. @Jim_Jordan let loose on Attorney General Merrick Garland at Thursday’s hearing: “Folks all around the country, they tell me, for the first time they are afraid of their government” pic.twitter.com/9aWjNCnohU — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 21, 2021

