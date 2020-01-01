This Is What They’re Saying About AOC losing her congressional seat

Pollster Frank Luntz tweeted that, “New York is expected to lose a House seat after the 2020 Census, and state Democrats are looking to draw out @AOC’s district.”

Luntz also said recently that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the only Democrat who could beat Donald Trump. Of course, she’s ineligible for a lot of reasons, including her young age.

The 2020 Census will be in effect soon and it could mean she would be redistricted out of her seat. It seems that about 25% of Ocasio-Cortez’s district is comprised of illegal aliens. That is more than any other district.

Since they have no right to be here, a seat would be lost. Ocasio-Cortez’s district may ultimately be the one that will be redrawn and she may be pushed out of her congressional seat. Some Democrats are interested in the idea since they are furious with her for aligning with an outside progressive group to primary incumbents.

Her district is subject to an undercount because of the illegal aliens, which could bring on redistricting fights.

Ironically, there is a possibility that she might lose her seat over the mass illegal immigration she promotes.

NOT SO FAST

However, the Intercept dashed our dreams of seeing the end to the O-Cortez phenom.

They cite two reasons why Democrats would want to keep her around in the end. For one thing, she could win in another district and could win against an incumbent. Secondly, if she lost, she’d probably go for Chuck Schumer’s seat in 2022.

Imagine that dingbat in the Senate? A lot of socialist Democrats imagine it and love the idea.

There is a third reason, — she’s popular with many of the populace. Popular Democrats don’t want to primary her since they like having her around. They are as far-left as she is.

Communism has found a home in the Democrat Party.