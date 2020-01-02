Twitter mocks Melania after she wishes for peace

The lovely First Lady, Melania Trump, wished everyone a happy, prosperous, and peaceful New Year on Twitter. Later, on her way with the President to a New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, they were stopped by reporters who asked for their New Year’s resolutions.

Her response drew mockery online from the party of civility.

Melania answered the question as if it was her wish for the New Year and she misused a pronoun in her response, She said her resolution was, “Peace on the world.” That set off an endless flurry of insults from the party of tolerance, caring, and inclusion.

The beautiful and elegant 49-year-old is from the Yugoslav republic of Slovenia and came to the United States in 1996. She is said to speak five languages, Slovenian, English, French, Serbian, and German.

HERE ARE A HANDFUL OF THE RESPONSES

“Melania, what’s your New Years Resolution?” Melania: “Peace on the world.” *Trump immediately corrects & mansplains for her, says his resolution is amazing* pic.twitter.com/vdWB3hJbM8 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 1, 2020

This is from a Daily Beast reporter and it gives you an idea of the quality of the staff:

I think they misunderstood what Melania said: “Piss on the world.” Trump’s New Year’s resolution. https://t.co/3yu2OBuVQZ — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) January 1, 2020

“Peace on the world” I d like to have a word with the person who signed off on her EB-1 genius visa. pic.twitter.com/oaoIUghgYZ — ALT-immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) January 1, 2020

“Peace on the world.” I can’t…. https://t.co/B3s0e82BC4 — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 1, 2020

We’re sure this poster is a blooming genius.

OMG, “Peace on the world” is what Melania said was her New Year’s resolution, “Peace on the world.”

For fuck’s sake, I guess we know what her extraordinary ability was that qualified her as a “Einstein” visa recipient……. — Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) January 1, 2020

“Peace on the world.” One simple phrase. She couldn’t even get *that* right. How long has she lived here? — Katrina Hagen (@KatrinaHagen2) January 1, 2020

He won’t say a resolution because he can’t admit he has anything to change about himself. And what in the world kind of dumb ass resolution is “peace on earth”. #nacissit #nosoul #Melaniaisanidiot https://t.co/tOBR7ZHKbd — Chris Moore (@CMooreResist) January 1, 2020

🙄 Keeping #NewYearsResolutions secret or you’ll “jinx” them isn’t a thing Trump is confusing it with keeping BIRTHDAY wishes secret when blowing out the candles 🎂 “Peace on the world”? Do these grifters know ANYTHING about Christmas🎄or Christ ✝️?

pic.twitter.com/cdIsMAWazX — 🎊🍾#HappyBLUEYear!🥂🎉 (@TheMominatrixx) January 1, 2020

WHAT THEY AREN’T TALKING ABOUT

