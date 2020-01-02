Twitter mocks Melania after she wishes for peace

The lovely First Lady, Melania Trump, wished everyone a happy, prosperous, and peaceful New Year on Twitter. Later, on her way with the President to a New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, they were stopped by reporters who asked for their New Year’s resolutions.

Her response drew mockery online from the party of civility.

Melania answered the question as if it was her wish for the New Year and she misused a pronoun in her response, She said her resolution was, “Peace on the world.” That set off an endless flurry of insults from the party of tolerance, caring, and inclusion.

The beautiful and elegant 49-year-old is from the Yugoslav republic of Slovenia and came to the United States in 1996. She is said to speak five languages, Slovenian, English, French, Serbian, and German.

HERE ARE A HANDFUL OF THE RESPONSES

This is from a Daily Beast reporter and it gives you an idea of the quality of the staff:

We’re sure this poster is a blooming genius.

WHAT THEY AREN’T TALKING ABOUT

The President is a true leader. He’s handling the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad adeptly and promised it won’t be another Benghazi.

He responded immediately to the assault.

Watch:

 

  1. I don’t think it’s a mistake, is like snow that comes down on the world. It’s figuratively speaking, poetically. All foreigners have accents but may I suggest an English teacher just because of the position.

