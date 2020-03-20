This is what Twitter won’t let you say about the virus — including misleading jokes

Twitter said that it will require users to delete misleading tweets about the COVID-19. This includes tweets that discourage people from practicing social distancing or rebut recommendations and information from credible sources — health authorities and governments.

“Unverified claims” that come from accounts “impersonating a government or health official or organization” will be deleted. Misleading claims about treatment will be deleted — even JOKES. This applies to posts that promote both “measures which are not immediately harmful but are known to be ineffective” and harmful measures that are also ineffective.

Tweets that contain “false or misleading claims” on how to diagnose a coronavirus infection, those that say specific groups or nationalities are immune or more susceptible to COVID-19, and claims that “incite people to action and cause widespread panic, social unrest or large-scale disorder” will also be removed.

Twitter said it will work with “trusted partners, including public health authorities and governments, and continue to use and consult with information from those sources when reviewing content,” the blog post notes.

Update: we’re expanding our safety rules to include content that could place people at a higher risk of transmitting COVID-19. Now, we will require people to remove Tweets that include the following: — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) March 18, 2020