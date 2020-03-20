Lindsey Graham denies pushing for more communist Chinese to get residency- Update

Tucker bashed Lindsey last night over the EB-5 visas Politico claims Graham was pushing.

Politico earlier in the day claimed President Trump was considering expanding the EB-5 investor immigrant visa program as part of the coronavirus recovery bills, and that Graham was pushing the White House to move forward with the idea. It mostly helps communist Chinese bigwigs and is known as highly fraudulent.

“The expansion is being pushed by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a Trump ally who has supported easing restrictions in the past, according to one of the people. His office did not respond to a request for comment,” Politico wrote.

Conservatives were outraged at the news and it blew up during the day. Graham did not respond to Politico or to Carlson before his show, but appeared on ‘Hannity,’ immediately after Tucker.

Hannity asked him about the story and if there was any truth to it.

“Absolutely not,” stated Graham. “I haven’t talked to anybody on the planet, much less the Trump administration, putting EB-5 on the coronavirus bill.”

“This is not the time or the place,” he continued. “The president supports the [visa] program and I do too. We’re not going to put a damn thing on this bill that doesn’t protect you and your family from the virus and doesn’t give you money that you desperately need.”

“So let me be clear,” replied Hannity, “Politico Magazine’s report is an outright falsehood?”

Graham was not sure if the original report came from Politico or another media outlet, but agreed that the story was “absolute garbage.”

“I haven’t talked to anybody,” he said. “I would object to putting anything in these bills that is not related to solving the problem.”

He let Tucker look bad and blasted Tucker after his show on Hannity.

The Tucker Segment

This is the original story.

China is our biggest national security threat, so why is Lindsey Graham spearheading a scheme to benefit mostly wealthy Chinese? And this is at a time when they are threatening to withhold life-saving drugs.

Senator Lindsey Graham wants to pass out residency documents, EB-5 residency visas, to rich Chinese who, by definition are Communist Chinese. The program is so corrupt that Republicans and Democrats got together last year to reform the program. He wants to roll it back to its more corrupt levels.

If this report is correct, we need to get rid of Lindsey.

According to Mark Krikorian at The Center for Immigration Studies, “Graham is trying to slip into the coronavirus bill a massive increase in the EB-5 green-card-selling program, which is mainly used by wealthy Chinese. My source’s list of specifics seems too detailed to just be a rumor.”

Daniel Horowitz said the same thing. “I’ve heard the same from my sources. Coming from Jared who works closely with Lindsey. You can’t make this stuff up. This was brought in from too much China travel, and we are vulnerable supply wise because of China owning us. Solution? Bring in more Chinese to “invest” in US!!!!!

Watch:

The Center for Immigration Studies updated their EB-5 fraud map:

