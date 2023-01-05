This Is Why Concessions Didn’t Move the Needle

Chip Roy explained to Bret Baier on Fox News that the concessions in rules are meaningless since they get waived all the time when leadership decides to waive them. Chip Roy wants enough members on the rules committee so that they can’t be waived. He wants an open amendment process. Rep. Roy wants to end the process that allows omnibus bills no one has read and raises the debt.

Whatever deal protects the American people and stops the swamp from rolling over Americans is the deal that will find agreement.

He said that some people of ill intent came out Monday and lied to the American people about the discussions, which hurt the negotiations. They are now trying to peel that back.

Rep. Chip Roy SMOKES McCarthy’s dream of being Speaker like Texas Brisket on live TV pic.twitter.com/EGPDSfgvVz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 5, 2023

THE “FOSSILS” DON’T HELP

Third-party interlopers would do their best to stop talking. That might include Newt Gingrich. The former Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich on Wednesday called Roy and 19 other House Republicans “blackmailers” for opposing Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for speaker.

During an interview on WMAL radio’s “O’Connor & Company,” Roy said Gingrich, who served as House speaker from 1995 to 1999, “doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

“If Newt Gingrich wants to pick up the phone and call me, then he might actually know the facts. You might have been a Speaker 25 years ago, but you don’t know the facts right now, and you’re parroting the talking points that are being shoved through the system in this town, that are being fed by the big spending machine that has been driving this country into the ditch,” he said.

“I don’t have any time for listening to fossils, sitting on Fox News, making their money on their contracts, coming out and talking about things they don’t know anything about,” Roy added.

Rep. Boebert was allowed to speak on MSNBC, which she was not allowed to do on Hannity’s show last night.

Lauren Boebert makes Lib MSNBC host spontaneously COMBUST with 6 WORDS on her own show after they SHILL for Biden economy 🎤 pic.twitter.com/SUBV1mz6Iy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 5, 2023

Related