This is why Cuomo accuser hired the most radical lawyer in the country









One of the two former aides accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) of sexual harassment has hired the attorney who represented Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, The New York Times reported Monday.

Charlotte Bennett, a former aide to the governor, has hired Debra S. Katz as representation as the investigation begins into her claim that Cuomo made sexual remarks toward her that she interpreted to be advances, as well as into a claim of inappropriate touching and an unsolicited kiss from another former aide.

The lawyer is hard-left and one of the most radical in the country. Debra Katz, an expert in sexual harassment, employment, and whistleblower law, is one of the first lawyers who offered to participate in the NWLC Legal Network for Gender Equity.

Katz, as is well known by now, toils for a group funded by the subversive political philanthropist, George Soros. As FrontPage Magazine reported, she is the vice-chairman of POGO, the Project on Government Oversight, a leftist outfit that supposedly tracks government waste and abuse.

Katz is the most radical left attorney in the country and the fact that she represents Bennett, who gave an angrier and more detailed interview to Norah O’Donnell today, makes it clear Progressives want to get rid of Andrew Cuomo.

They want someone more radical left in the governorship, and they plan to give Cuomo something like the Kavanaugh treatment. His term is up in a year-and-a-half.

Candidates for governor include the very far left kook Andrew Yang who wants universal basic income and a wealth tax.

As horrible as Cuomo is, the next governor could be a lot worse. Be careful what you wish for.

