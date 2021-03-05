Bombshell…Cuomo’s nursing home scandal somehow got much worse









Governor Andrew Cuomo aides rewrote a report to hide the nursing home death totals.

“A report written by state health officials had just landed, and it included a count of how many nursing home residents in New York had died in the pandemic,” the NY Times reported.

“The number — more than 9,000 by that point in June — was not public, and the governor’s most senior aides wanted to keep it that way. They rewrote the report to take it out, according to interviews and documents reviewed by The New York Times.”

The extraordinary intervention came just as Cuomo was starting to write a book on his pandemic achievements. That was his first act in a months-long effort to obscure the full scope of nursing home deaths, with the help of his aides.

Who would have thought the Cuomo scandal could get worse.

THE WELL-DESERVED PILE-ON

Not only did I wake up to the NY Times story this morning, but I got to see a Gothamist story about what a bully he is as an employer.

Former staffers described for the Gothamist the toxic, high-stress environment they worked in under Andrew Cuomo.

Nearly a dozen current and former staffers of Cuomo’s office who spoke to Gothamist/WNYC this week said Cuomo has cultivated an intense work culture that was brutal for some, traumatic for others, the Gothamist wrote. “It’s the Cuomo way,” they said.

Not everyone felt that way, but he was seen as a micromanager to the 1/100th degree.

The press covered it up. Cuomo even got any Emmy from his Hollywood admirers for his boring pressers.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT CHARGES

One of his accusers told her story on CBS News. Charlotte Bennett said the governor, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, felt emboldened as his national profile rose amid his daily televised outbreak updates.

“I think he felt like he was untouchable in a lot of ways,” she told O’Donnell.

Bennett has alleged that the governor called her into his office on June 5 and told her he was lonely and looking for a girlfriend.

“I thought, he’s trying to sleep with me, the governor is trying to sleep with me,” she told O’Donnell. “And I am deeply uncomfortable, and I have to get out of this room as soon as possible.”

The one thing we need to add is that Ms. Bennett — and we are not casting doubt on her comments — hired the most radical left attorney in the country. Clearly, the Progressives want him went, and they want him gone because they want someone worse in his place.

New York is probably never coming back.

