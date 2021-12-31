Banana Republic: Epstein’s Jail Guards Get Off with Community Service

We live in a Banana Republic. The jail guards who falsified records and neglected Jeffrey Epstein as he “killed Himself” will get no jail time. The New York prosecutors move to DISMISS the charges.

Also, the files were sealed by James Comey’s daughter, and no names of the men were revealed.

The guards agreed to provide “truthful information related to their employment by the Bureau of Prisons, including about the events and circumstances described in the Indictment,” according to a letter from federal prosecutors that was filed in court papers. The guards had to complete 100 hours of community service.

The agreement required the guards cooperate with a Department of Justice Inspector General review, authorities said in May.

The night of Epstein’s death, the guards repeatedly failed to complete the required counts of prisoners on their watch in the specialized housing unit where he was being held, according to the initial indictment.

To mask the fact that they had allegedly neglected to complete the checks, the two signed false certifications saying they had performed their duties, according to the indictment.

The night Epstein died, no officer completed any count or round in the unit between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., at which time Noel and Thomas discovered Epstein’s body, the indictment said.

Meanwhile, people who walked around the Capitol on J6 are still imprisoned without rights.

