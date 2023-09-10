This Is Why I’d Never Vote for Nikki Haley

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (Alabama) is fighting the good fight, even against his own Republican Party. He’s fighting against extreme abortion measures in the military that taxpayers would have to fund. About 300 military promotions are held up, but I’m willing to bet most are far-left. There is no sense in digging the leftists deeper into the military. Meanwhile, Nikki Haley is harshly criticizing Sen. Tuberville.

“We don’t need to be using military families as political pawns,” Haley said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” playing to the audience as if any Democrat who watches CNN would vote for her. “That’s a mistake…the military members and families – they sacrifice enough. They don’t need to be a pawn in Congress. But look at the political games that continue to play.”

WOW!



“Because you have to do these things through Congress, we have three branches of government for a reason,” Haley said. “You can’t slip something in there like that and think that Congress is not going to be upset.”

“If you’re going to talk about tradition, shouldn’t the Department of Defense do things the right way so we’re never in this mess to start with?” Haley said. “Let’s, I mean, let’s call it like we see it – Department of Defense started this. I’m not saying Sen. Tuberville is right and doing this because I don’t want to use them as pawns.”

“But if you love our military, if you are so adamant about it, then go and make Congress – Republicans and Democrats – have to go through person by person. Do you honestly think they won’t say, ‘Okay, this is ridiculous, let’s put an end to it,’? They will,” she continued.

I would never vote for her because she’s simply more of what got us into this situation. She’s another politician lacking the sense and fight needed for the job. Putting her in office is surrender. I’d rather write someone in.

