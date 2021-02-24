This is why it is Donald Trump’s party now









The swamp claims there is a war within the Republican Party. It’s not really a war. It’s more like the establishment trying to hopelessly keep the reins of power. Whether the swamp likes it or not, the Republican Party is the party of Donald Trump.

Party members don’t want to go back to bad trade deals, wars, high taxes, foreigners taking American jobs, and so much more.

Newt Gingrich, who fought the establishment and won and later lost, recognizes how unrealistic the fake conservatives are.

Gingrich told WABC, “What’s very striking is that President Trump still has such enormous reach in the party that nobody can fight him. Say what you want about DJT, but McConnell can’t possibly fight Trump. He doesn’t have a big enough base.

The stodgy Capitol Club crowd exists in an echo chamber. They need to get out more.

Kevin McCarthy understands that Donald Trump has the votes because Donald Trump was a successful president. Even Mitt Romney knows it.

“He has by far the largest voice and a big impact in my party,” Romney said at a New York Times DealBook virtual event Tuesday. “I don’t know if he’s planning to run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I’m pretty sure he would win the nomination.”

The fact is that 75 million people voted for him, a record for an incumbent president with six million more than any president before him. He broadened the base. Even if you believe the election was legitimate, he is the only Republican who could have pulled that off.

THE SWAMP ONLY FIGHTS FOR THE STATUS QUO

The liberal Republicans fought for nothing even though they ran on building the wall, repealing Obamacare, investigating the Russia hoax, and more. As Trump gave us a great economy and helped minorities get jobs, where were they?

Donald Trump gave us an embassy in Jerusalem. And then we saw four Muslim nations formally making peace with Israel, bringing the total to 6 in 72 years. His accomplishments are many. We even have an AP reporter Matt Lee calling out Biden for taking credit for DJT’s accomplishments.

That controversy took place over a discussion during a presser of 18 companies winding down Nordstream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Mr. Lee, an AP reporter of more than 20 years, asked the man who took credit, Mr. Price, “Don’t you think it’s a bit disingenuous to claim credit for the 18 companies winding down? All of this work was done under the previous administration.”

Mr. Price tried to interject several times, but Mr. Lee continued: “You guys have only been … in office for a month, right? Are you telling me that in the last four weeks these 18 companies all of a sudden decided to say, ‘Oh my God, we better not do anything with Nord Stream 2?’”

Biden is also trying to take credit for DJT’s amazing and effective plan to get a vaccine and arrange for distribution.

President Trump gave us leadership, and he fought for the agenda. He fought everyone, mostly alone. He represented the forgotten Americans and the Constitution.

We won’t go back.

TRUMP’S POLLS SHOW HE WILL PAVE THE PATH FORWARD

USA Today reported, “An exclusive Suffolk University/USA Today Poll finds Trump’s support largely unshaken after his second impeachment trial in the Senate, this time on a charge of inciting an insurrection in the deadly assault on the Capitol Jan. 6.”

“By double digits, 46%-27%, those surveyed say they would abandon the GOP and join the Trump party if the former president decided to create one. The rest are undecided.”

The impeachment mostly backfired. It looks ridiculous to impeach someone no longer in the job. Most realized it was political. They martyred him.

Only 4% in the poll say the impeachment trial made them less supportive of Trump; 42% say it made them more supportive. 54% say it didn’t affect their support.”

“By 59%-29%, Trump voters say they want him to run for president again in 2024. If he ran, 76%, would support him for the nomination; 85% would vote for him in a general election.”

No one else comes close.

McConnell isn’t as smart as Kevin McCarthy who has ended up supporting him. He’s at war with him, but he will lose.

The problem is that it, in the end, might shrink the base and some people might not bother to vote.

THE ONLY WAR IS OVER CANDIDATES

The war will be over candidates. Trump will push conservative candidates and McConnell will push liberals.

Mitch McConnel says he’s not going to talk about Trump and will back ‘electable candidates’ in the Senate, @johngizzi reports. https://t.co/VlT7z8v2lm pic.twitter.com/b5c49Vyfdc — Newsmax (@newsmax) February 18, 2021

DJT AT CPAC

Donald Trump will give the keynote at CPAC on Sunday, February 28th, the last night of the conference. Top aide Jason Miller promised a rousing speech that will define the GOP path moving forward.

Democrats will be thrilled. They are suffering from not having their favorite target. He lives rent-free in their heads. They are in withdrawal right now and Jim Acosta is all but forgotten.

If you go to the CNN app right now the first 6 top news stories w/ headlines & photos are all about Donald Trump-& many more if you scroll down the top stories. Biden-or Kamala for that matter-are NOT mentioned in ONE headline out of 55 in the top stories on CNN right now. — Chastity🇺🇸 (@GuinnChastity) February 23, 2021

