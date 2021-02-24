Pelosi or Harris could soon be in charge of the nuclear weapons









About three dozen House Democrats have signed a letter asking President Biden to renounce his sole authority to launch nuclear weapons, according to reports.

We agree Biden is too feeble to make that decision but we don’t want that power taken from the presidency.

“Vesting one person with this authority entails real risks,” the letter from Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., and obtained by Politico reads. “Past presidents have threatened to attack other countries with nuclear weapons or exhibited behavior that caused other officials to express concern about the president’s judgment.”

There is also a real risk in an emergency of having more than one decide.

LET PELOSI OR HARRIS DECIDE?

The letter continues: “While any president would presumably consult with advisors before ordering a nuclear attack, there is no requirement to do so. The military is obligated to carry out the order if they assess it is legal under the laws of war. Under the current posture of U.S. nuclear forces, that attack would happen in minutes.”

The alternatives they offered were the vice president or the House Speaker. In this current situation, it would be an unpopular leftist or a hate-filled leftist.

Currently, the President has the code and passes down the order — the ‘nuclear football.’

Pelosi said she spoke to Milley on Jan. 5 “to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.”

Pelosi wants to control the code no doubt. She’s dangerous. It took her an hour to decide to send in the National Guard during the Capitol riot. In fact, she has the sole authority over Capitol security and it was undermanned.

She also allegedly tried to arrange a coup against then-President Trump and that was from the general in charge and published in the NY Times.

