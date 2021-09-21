This is why Joe Biden abandoned our people and Bagram in Afghanistan

















Joe Biden’s embarrassing speech at the UN General Assembly today explains exactly why he rushed out of Afghanistan, leaving airbases, including Bagram, and thousands of innocents to the tender mercies of the Taliban.

“I stand here today for the first time in 20 years with the United States, not at war. We turned the page. And as we close this period of relentless war, we’re opening a new era of relentless diplomacy…Ladies and gentlemen, we cannot afford to waste any more time. Let’s get to work. Let’s make our better future now.”

He wanted a soundbite as the champion of ending wars and a proponent of joining the globalist fold — The Great Reset, Building Back Better.

President Befuddled had the timeline, and it had to be met by today. His disregard for the nation and peoples’ lives meant nothing. Our citizens and residents, and allies are now hostages, but he got his soundbite.

Joe Biden didn’t mention France and only vaguely alluded to Afghanistan. His skills of diplomacy were evident in both of those disasters. He left 10% of the Americans behind, and he ignored France in the submarine fiasco with Australia.

As an aside, the EU, including France, only care about money. As long as Biden gives them money and doesn’t ask for any, they’re fine. But they know he’s a fool.

Biden said: “US military power must be our tool of last resort, not our first. And it should not be used as an answer to every problem we see around the world.”

AMERICA IS BACK DELUSION

Biden thinks he has revitalized America’s alliances and claimed at the UN. Meanwhile, he trashed our NATO alliances when he left Afghanistan to the terrorists while leaving NATO allies out of the withdrawal decisions and snubbed France in a pact with Australia.

Everything he says is a talking point with little substance. Moreover, it’s often delusional, as the following comments demonstrate. Biden thinks America is back in the globalist fold:

“We’re back at the table in international forums, especially the United Nations, to focus attention and to spur global action on shared challenges,” he told the assembly, emphasizing alliances within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the European Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and others…”

The United States, Biden said, is “re-engaged at the World Health Organization, and working in close partnership with Covax to deliver life-saving vaccines around the world. We rejoined the Paris climate agreement, and we’re running to retake a seat in the Human Rights Council next year at the U.N.”

THE CRISIS ONLY MONEY FOR DEMS AND DICTATORS WILL CURE

On the global, without borders climate crisis, he said, “The scientists and experts are telling us that we’re fast approaching a point of no return in the literal sense.”

That’s just a lie; scientists are not saying that. Instead, it’s more of his outlining of a dark, dreary future with new pandemics on the way.

He tweeted, or someone tweeted for him: As I said during tonight’s meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres: global challenges require global solutions. We believe in the United Nations and its value. And at this moment, our bond — based on common values and principles — is more important than ever.

What does that even mean? It’s meaningless Great Reset drivel, as was his climate crisis extremism. Biden told the UN that we have reached a “Code Red for humanity.”

President Fubar wants to redistribute our wealth and resources to the world, which will help global warming — how?

He talked about more internationalism and collectivism. Biden is an authoritarian who will impoverish our nation and make all of us dependent on the government.

The UN dictators love this. They want the freebies.

