Whistleblower’s hospital responds to non-reporting of adverse vaccine effects

Yesterday, James O’Keefe released his part I video interview of a federal employee who blew the whistle on her hospital. The whistleblower, who came armed with video clips, said the truth of adverse effects from the COVID vaccine is being hidden.
The HHS hospital where the whistleblower works RESPONDED to the video showing non-reporting of adverse events. The hospital says “we take all complaints seriously and will investigate…we recognize some of the information contained in this video is distressing…”
They did not deny the authenticity. It would be hard to deny the video evidence. However, the cynic in us says they’re working on their false narrative.
Oh, and they’ll give them counseling if they need it. How nice.
Whenever some organization, business, government agency or politician is caught they always say, “We take all complaints very seriously.” What they take seriously is how to cover it up and never get caught again.
Counseling won’t help if you are no longer here.
They want the useless eaters gone so that the free milk and honey benefits can go to the replacements but won’t the CPUSA dependents burn it all down if the well dries up?