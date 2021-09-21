Whistleblower’s hospital responds to non-reporting of adverse vaccine effects

















Yesterday, James O’Keefe released his part I video interview of a federal employee who blew the whistle on her hospital. The whistleblower, who came armed with video clips, said the truth of adverse effects from the COVID vaccine is being hidden.

The HHS hospital where the whistleblower works RESPONDED to the video showing non-reporting of adverse events. The hospital says “we take all complaints seriously and will investigate…we recognize some of the information contained in this video is distressing…”

They did not deny the authenticity. It would be hard to deny the video evidence. However, the cynic in us says they’re working on their false narrative.

Oh, and they’ll give them counseling if they need it. How nice.

The HHS hospital responded with a general letter to the staff:

If you missed the Pt. I clip, here it is:

