This Is Why Memorial Day Matters



















America, sleep soundly tonight. The Soldiers of Bravo Company will tuck you in with the power of freedom and all that it offers. They will ask nothing in return of you and it is likely they never will. When you see these few, these happy few, tell them you love them for their sacrifice and that you slept well tonight.

~ CPT Kyle Comfort

Killed in Action May 8, 2010

Operation Enduring Freedom

3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment

This is a sadder day than usual. It’s always sad thinking of the soldiers who died for our freedoms in all of our many wars. But today, it’s sadder as Joe Biden seeks to take those freedoms away after all the wars and all the death.

It’s especially important for us to now remember the brave men and women who sacrificed everything for our freedoms.

They put their lives on the line for all Americans and they ask for nothing in return. Their bravery and sacrifice must always be remembered.

“Show me the manner in which a nation cares for its dead, and I will measure with mathematical exactness the tender mercies of its people, their respect for the laws of the land and their loyalty to high ideals.” ~ Sir William Ewart Gladstone

How we treat our dead reflects our rule of law, our value of life, and our commitment to the high ideals on which this nation was founded.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States to remember all those who have died in military service to the nation. The holiday originated in the South immediately after the end of the American Civil War. Southern women in Georgia and Mississippi, grieving for the loss of a huge portion of the male population, organized “Decoration Days” on which flowers were placed on the graves of dead soldiers. The custom quickly became popular and spread widely. In 1868, the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of Union veterans, established a day for the nation to decorate the graves of the Union soldiers who had died in the war with flowers as well.

This day became a symbol for uniting the country, united in mourning the dead.

Eventually, by the 1900s, it became a day for honoring all military dead with May 30th as the date to remember them.

On June 28, 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which moved four holidays, including Memorial Day, from their traditional dates to a specified Monday to create a convenient three-day weekend. The change moved Memorial Day from its traditional May 30th date to the last Monday in May.

Honor the dead by remembering.

Remember, freedom isn’t free. Don’t let it slip away. Be courageous. Remember what we stand for and why these men died for us.

They Matter

