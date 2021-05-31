Black man who sucker-punched a 12-year-old street dancer gets 7 years in prison



















The man who sucker-punched a 12-year-old child dancing on a sidewalk in Missouri last summer was sentenced to 7 years in prison. He had a previous charge for driving under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child in 2019.

The Story

Last July, two boys were street dancing in Cape Girardeau, MO with their instructor Michael ‘Crank’ Curry.

A black man driving by pulled over, jumped out of his car, and sucker-punched the 12-year-old boy, giving him a concussion.

The man ran back to his car and sped off.

The assault was captured on Facebook Live which led to his quick arrest, CNN reported. The man, Cedric Charles Moore Jr., was arrested and charged with two felonies.

He changed his plea from not guilty to guilty earlier this month, according to KSDK.

Moore was sentenced to 7 years in prison for second-degree assault.

Many thought it was a hate crime.

The assault:

Related

















