This is why police can’t shoot the suspects in the leg

















The shoot-to-wound notion is naive and ultimately dangerous for officers and bystanders. The police making split-second decisions in fast-developing situations and facing threats of death or serious injury should not attempt to be sharpshooters.

“It’s difficult enough for an officer to hit a solid target or center mass, much less to try to hit a moving target and specifically aim at a limb or foot,” said Jack Rinchich, president of the National Association of Chiefs of Police and a former commander of police in Charleston, W.Va. “Typically, if you have to shoot, you shoot to kill because your life is in imminent danger.”

Tasers often do nothing with a violent, angry person.

Officer Tatum gives us a real life example:

