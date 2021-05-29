This is why Portland is out of control



















The far-left rules in Portland and has for some time. The violence of Antifa and Black Lives Matter is the result. It is the reason these violent young people are allowed to act unlawfully night after night. They act under the false mantra of “racial justice,” and people just accept it.

The Daily Caller.com first reported this next shocking story out of Portland that probably explains a lot of what is going on.

The Story

An 8th-grade teacher from the Beaverton School District in Oregon compared being resistant to actively teaching “anti-racism” to sexually abusing children during a Zoom video call.

Katherine Watkins said that teachers who are not actively teaching anti-racism are “abusing children.”

Watkins who introduces herself with pronouns “she, her, we and us” explains that if teachers “are not evolving into an anti-racist educator” then they are making themselves “obsolete” in the teaching profession.

At one point she said, “So if you’re being resistant, I understand that. But, you’re going to have to eventually come to the light. Because if you’re going to keep up those old views of colonialism, it’s going to lead to being fired,” Watkins declared. “Because you’re going to be doing damage to our children, trauma. As we fire the teachers who sexually abuse our children, we will be firing the teachers who do racist things to our children and traumatize them.”

Watch:

8th grade Portland, OR teacher has a message for her fellow teachers: Teachers that DO NOT teach anti-racism are abusing children. Either start teaching anti-racism or the district will fire you. (Notice how many of the other teachers on the call are nodding in agreement) pic.twitter.com/xlUrkeMCu6 — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) May 27, 2021

Some of the parents in the Portland school district were understandably upset by this Zoom call listening to their teachers promote Critical Race Theory curriculum. They uploaded the private call to expose them. You can view the full call here: https://t.co/JjiiSCnyMF — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) May 27, 2021

Same call with the Portland teachers. Pronouns were not optional. They were mandatory. pic.twitter.com/vgioWQ6HPe — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) May 27, 2021

Portland, OR public school teachers advocate for MANDATORY Critical Race Theory and social justice curriculum through abolition of the current system. Credit to @AsraNomani for helping Portland parents expose this practice in their schools. pic.twitter.com/3do92wdBW4 — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) May 27, 2021

