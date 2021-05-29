Wife of Wuhan lab researcher died of COV symptoms in December 2019



















Reports that the wife of a Wuhan lab researcher working on coronaviruses died of what appeared to be COVID-19 in December 2019, the leader of a State Department investigation under the Trump administration told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This is according to David Asher, who led an investigation on COVID-19’s origins and served in the State Department under Democrat and Republican presidents.

A Wall Street Journal story on Sunday reported that three Wuhan lab workers were hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms in November 2019, before the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Dec. 8.

Asher reportedly told the Daily Caller that an individual who worked at the Wuhan Institute of Virology shared the information on the lab researcher’s wife dying.

Asher argued that the lab workers all getting sick at the same time in November 2019, and the wife of a lab worker dying the next month, indicate this was not just the flu.

“How many normal people in their 30s-40s get so sick from influenza that they have to be hospitalized? Lab workers, I am told, are almost certainly getting flu shots,” Asher said.

The Chinese Communists then let Chinese nationals travel the world but not within China.

Related

















