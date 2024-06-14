This Is Why SCOTUS Had to Overturn the Bump Stock Ban

The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling, said that the ATF exceeded its authority in 2018 when ruling that bump stocks convert rifles into machine guns and, therefore, they should be illegal.

What is important to note in this decision is that the ATF rule threatens all semi-automatic guns. If bump stocks were machine guns, then all semiautomatic firearms could also have been banned as illegal machine guns.

Justice Thomas wrote the Opinion.

“ATF, therefore, exceeded its statutory authority by issuing a Rule that classified bump stocks as machineguns,” Justice Thomas wrote.

Read the Opinion here.

As you can imagine, the Left is going bonkers on social media, but the Supreme Court had to rule this way.

In any case, laws are made by Congress, not the executive agencies. The ban infringes on the Second Amendment.

Donald Trump didn’t ban bump stocks. The ATF did. The media is misreporting.

BREAKING: SUPREME COURT STRIKES DOWN FEDERAL GUN BUMP STOCK BAN In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court has declared the federal ban on bump stocks, devices that increase the firing rate of semi-automatic rifles, unlawful. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the majority, stating… pic.twitter.com/P9wEpZteUP — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 14, 2024

