Rep. Steube Wants to Rename Coastal Waterways After DJT

Greg Steube wants to pass a bill to rename coastal waters after Donald Trump. It won’t go anywhere but will provide ammunition for the left. As the country and the world implode, do we really want to aggravate people?

Tomorrow I will introduce legislation to rename our coastal waters after @realDonaldTrump! President Trump took several commendable actions for our oceans as part of his work to make America strong, secure, and economically prosperous. Renaming our waters will serve as a… pic.twitter.com/Xj4NT3kqDx — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) June 13, 2024

This sounds like a ridiculous idea. Why would Steube want to divide the nation more? If Democrats came up with the idea to name coastal waters after Joe Biden, we’d flip out.

I am going to vote for Donald Trump because he did an overall good job last time he was in office, and Joe Biden is destroying the world.

We don’t need to take up divisive issues that will go nowhere. This is incredibly stupid. I don’t know what Steube’s motives are. Maybe he wants to be VP or he’s really excited about the new enthusiasm for Trump’s candidacy among Republicans. Whatever, it’s an idea that will go nowhere, and it might alienate people we might be able to persuade because it’s too much.

