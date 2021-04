At the time of the accident that left him seriously disabled, at least temporarily, Tiger Woods was driving at twice the speed limit, a very unsafe speed.

He was driving between 84 and 87 mph when he first made impact, LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. He was driving 75 mph when the vehicle hit the tree.

The posted speed limit is 45 mph.

There was no evidence of impairment at the scene.

