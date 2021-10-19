















Police reform is really working – for criminals and road ragers. One example in New York City has three civilian “traffic enforcement agents” handling a traffic accident. They tried speaking to a driver who had them sized up. Their uniforms were obviously NYPD but not police. They looked like crossing guards, and they have no authority. They’re basically targets.

The driver certainly saw them as targets. This is your life without the police.

These insane laws will eventually get one of these people killed. Bring back the police.

Watch the clips:

Concrete jungle where dreams are made of pic.twitter.com/EiukensiPp — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 17, 2021

Wild scene this morning near the Lincoln Tunnel. @NYPDTransport pic.twitter.com/rAfukMXbla — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 8, 2021

Related















