This Will Destroy a Major US City

















New York City, a very important city in this nation, unfortunately, will make sure foreigners decide the future of the city. It will eventually destroy the entire state. The City Council is moving to allow nearly a million illegal aliens to vote and decide our political future.

The foreigners only have to have green cards or the right to work. Biden is giving every illegal alien the right to work and they haven’t been vetted. They only have to live in New York City for 30 days. We are inviting terrorists, transnational gangs, and communists to come and vote.

It will destroy New York and perhaps the nation. Citizenship will mean nothing.

The only hope is if Governor Hochul rejects it.



The New York Times reports:

New York Moves to Allow 800,000 Noncitizens to Vote in Local Elections

For decades, lawmakers and [illegal] immigrant advocates in New York City have pushed for legislation that would allow legal residents who are not citizens to vote in municipal elections, a right they had in school board elections until the boards were abolished in the early 2000s.

Now city lawmakers are moving to make noncitizen voting a reality — over the objections of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The City Council is planning to approve a bill that would allow more than 800,000 noncitizen New Yorkers to register as members of political parties and vote in municipal elections, provided they are green card holders or have the right to work in the United States.

The measure is expected to be approved on Dec. 9 by a veto-proof margin. It would allow noncitizens to vote in local elections, and would not apply to federal or state contests. But the measure raises longstanding questions about who should be allowed to participate in the country’s democratic process…

…

“It’s important for the Democratic Party to look at New York City and see that when voting rights are being attacked, we are expanding voter participation,” said Ydanis Rodriguez, a councilman who is the bill’s prime sponsor and represents Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan. Mr. Rodriguez is a former green card holder from the Dominican Republic who became a citizen in 2000.

A single Republican on the council, who represents Staten Island, opposes the measure, along with Mayor Bill de Blasio.

De Blasio, speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, said he would not veto the legislation. But he expressed concern that the bill would undermine the “value of citizenship” if it dissuaded residents from seeking it. Mr. de Blasio, a Democrat, also said he believes only the State Legislature can grant noncitizens the right to vote — a view many experts dispute.

A leading opponent, Joseph Borelli, a Republican councilman who represents Staten Island, went further, saying the bill would “weaken” citizens’ votes.

“Someone who has lived here for 30 days will have a say in how we raise our taxes, our debt and long-term pension liabilities,” he said. “These are things people who are temporary residents should not have a say in.”

Will anyone sue and stop this?

Related















