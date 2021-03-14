This woman is so evil! Blames Trump for their open border problem









Nancy Pelosi is so incredibly evil. Words cannot express how evil.

On Sunday, after her crowd completely opened the borders, she blamed Donald Trump for the growing crisis at the southern border under Joe Biden, including a massive overflow in detention facilities as the president promises asylum for all those seeking it.

“This is a humanitarian challenge to all of us,” the House Speaker told ABC’s ‘This Week’ host George Stephanopoulos on Sunday morning.

This is after Democrats unfixed the problem DJT fixed.

She added, “What the administration has inherited is a broken system at the border and they are working to correct that in the children’s interest.”

Georgie Stephanopoulos had no problem with the lies.

Watch:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls the surge of migrant children crossing the Southern border “a humanitarian challenge,” adding that the Biden administration has inherited a “broken system at the border.” https://t.co/UNXhabLMfs pic.twitter.com/on69lT7LLX — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 14, 2021

Related