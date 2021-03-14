This woman is so evil! Blames Trump for their open border problem

By
M. Dowling
-
3

Nancy Pelosi is so incredibly evil. Words cannot express how evil.

On Sunday, after her crowd completely opened the borders, she blamed Donald Trump for the growing crisis at the southern border under Joe Biden, including a massive overflow in detention facilities as the president promises asylum for all those seeking it.

“This is a humanitarian challenge to all of us,” the House Speaker told ABC’s ‘This Week’ host George Stephanopoulos on Sunday morning.

This is after Democrats unfixed the problem DJT fixed.

She added, “What the administration has inherited is a broken system at the border and they are working to correct that in the children’s interest.”

Georgie Stephanopoulos had no problem with the lies.

Watch:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

3 COMMENTS

  2. BARF ALERT !!!!!!!!!……………………………………..She also added, “My most recent trip to the northern triangle, that would be Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador. You saw the impact of climate change. These people were leaving because of the drought. They couldn’t farm, and they were seeking other ways to survive.

  4. Will she wash the feet of her future pennies on the dollar workers while waiting for them to crap out drug shipments?

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.