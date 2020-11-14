Thousands are lining the DC streets for the March for Trump as Trump greets supporters

Twitter is allowing ‘Million Moron March’ to trend. So much for ‘unity.’ “March for Trump’ is also trending off-and-on, not consistently like ‘Million Moron March.’

It’s the Million Maga March and President Trump is greeting supporters. It is also dubbed the ‘March for Trump’ and ‘Stop the Steal.’

We don’t know how many are there. My scout in DC says the “crowd goes on forever.”

They support the police, not the Antifa criminals (they should include the violent communists, Black Lives Matter).

There are hundreds of Proud Boys and there is an Antifa presence trying to start violence:

That's not "violence." That's SELF DEFENSE against Antifa provocateurs who came to INSTIGATE. https://t.co/SItzWQaTou — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) November 14, 2020

