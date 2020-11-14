“Portland is a s-hole!” Antifa smash up business for cleaning encampments

At 8 p.m. on Thursday, a couple of dozen Antifa dressed in black bloc gathered at Colonel Summers Park in southeast Portland.

It was organized for a planned direct action response.

From there, they marched to the office of Rapid Response Bio-Clean, a business that contracts with the city of Portland to clean biohazardous material from public spaces.

Part of its contract includes removing and cleaning homeless encampments.

Shielding themselves with black umbrellas, Antifa disables the building’s security cameras with spray paint and smash its windows. They wrote, “Sweeps kill” and “ACAB” (all cops are bastards) on the property.

Watch:

Breaking: Surveillance video shows antifa black bloc gathering in front of the Portland “Rapid Response Bio Cleaning” business before disabling the cameras & smashing up the place. Antifa have launched 4 days of targeted attacks since election day. No arrests made last night. pic.twitter.com/DN58xwSz0N — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 13, 2020

After announcing a gathering in southeast Portland, antifa marched to Rapid Response Bio Clean & smashed up the place. The business has a contract w/the city to clean biohazards at homeless encampments. #Antifa want the cleaning to stop, saying it displaces the homeless. pic.twitter.com/6h4N3H6wrS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 13, 2020

Portland, Ore. is a sh— hole. My new column looks at the politicians who have allowed the city to turn into a burnt-out, crime-infested, feces-laden dump in the name of equity & racial justice. #antifa #BLM https://t.co/tcN9sMyKUN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 13, 2020

