“Portland is a s-hole!” Antifa smash up business for cleaning encampments

M. Dowling
At 8 p.m. on Thursday, a couple of dozen Antifa dressed in black bloc gathered at Colonel Summers Park in southeast Portland.

It was organized for a planned direct action response.

From there, they marched to the office of Rapid Response Bio-Clean, a business that contracts with the city of Portland to clean biohazardous material from public spaces.

Part of its contract includes removing and cleaning homeless encampments.

Shielding themselves with black umbrellas, Antifa disables the building’s security cameras with spray paint and smash its windows. They wrote, “Sweeps kill” and “ACAB” (all cops are bastards) on the property.

Watch:

Seattle and many of our other big cities are going down:

