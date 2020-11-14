Outrageous defying of the President’s orders

Four years after signing the now-infamous “Never Trump” letter condemning then-presidential candidate Donald Trump as a danger to America, retiring diplomat Jim Jeffrey recommends that the incoming Biden administration stick with Trump’s foreign policy in the Middle East.

HE LIED ABOUT TAKING TROOPS OUT OF SYRIA

At the same time, he acknowledges that his team routinely misled senior leaders about troop levels in Syria.

“We were always playing shell games to not make clear to our leadership how many troops we had there,” Jeffrey said in an interview. The actual number of troops in northeast Syria is “a lot more than” the roughly two hundred troops Trump initially agreed to leave there in 2019.

President Trump said up to 400, and Jeffrey says there are about 900 there if you can believe a thing he says.

This is an example of a deep state operation. They do what they want.

Under Biden, and with Hillary as secretary of defense – potentially – how long before we are in another war?

Jeffrey said Trump’s announced withdrawal from Syria was “the most controversial thing in my fifty years in government.”

Why??? Why are we everywhere in the world?

THE 2018 ORDER

The President’s order, first handed down in December 2018, led to the resignation of former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. It catapulted Jeffrey, then Trump’s special envoy for Syria, into the role of special envoy in the counter-ISIS fight when it sparked the protest resignation of his predecessor, Brett McGurk.

These deep state operatives are warmongers who do whatever the hell they want.

“What Syria withdrawal? There was never a Syria withdrawal,” Jeffrey said. “When the situation in northeast Syria had been fairly stable after we defeated ISIS, [Trump] was inclined to pull out. In each case, we then decided to come up with five better arguments for why we needed to stay. And we succeeded both times. That’s the story.”

He agreed to 200-400, not 900.

Isn’t this treason or worthy of some punishment? Rep. Banks is calling for punishment, but nothing happens to the Deep Staters.

At the same time, DHS Secretary Chad Wolf refused to fire Krebs, who openly proclaimed there was no fraud WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE.

These people in DoD won’t defend our borders but they will defend people who hate us to the death.

Watch:

US officials have been lying to Trump – and the American people – about the true number of US troops in Syria in order to deter him from withdrawing them, according to the outgoing Syria envoy. Trump thinks it’s 200 😂😂. By @KatieBoWill https://t.co/P6W9s3Qwvs — Liz Sly (@LizSly) November 13, 2020