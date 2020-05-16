Thousands line up at New York food banks as Cuomo tightens the noose

Far-far-left Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended the state’s stay-at-home order until June 18, which means more economic disaster. Even where he opened, he’s not really open. His restrictions, heavy, onerous regulations, puts businesses at great risk of a lawsuit if they make any mistakes at all.

A day after his announcement, over 3,000 people in Queens lined up at a food pantry starting at 5 a.m.

St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Queens can only do so much for the community since the priests cannot have people in the church. In an effort to do more, they started a food pantry with the help of Catholic Charities.

“The last eight, 10 weeks has been a real tsunami, a disaster for us here, between sickness, death, unemployment and just lack of services for the undocumented,” Beuther said.

Beuther says even with empty pews, he can still help the neighborhood by feeding the families and answering the phone.

“They are reaching out just to talk, to tell stories, they’re reaching out for ears, just to listen,” he said.

There has been a 200% increase in demand for food since the pandemic started. This is going on throughout New York as two petty tyrants run New York City and New York State.

That’s only one food bank. There are many, many others.

But…but…this can’t be true. Democrats love people here illegally. Oh, wait, they just use them for political power, I almost forgot.

And those of you with government salaries and pensions, who think you’re safe, think again. It will soon get you too. There won’t be money to pay for you either.

Cuomo is a monster, de Blasio is a monster:

