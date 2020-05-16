LA’s health director didn’t mean 3 months more of confinement, she meant indefinite

Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer announced on Tuesday that ‘Safer at Home,” will extend for at least three more months. In fact, Mayor Eric Garcetti recently said it might go on until 2021.

There was serious blowback to her comments, and Ferrer and Mayor Eric Garcetti walked it back slightly and slyly. It was just a head fake. Ferrar announced a new order Wednesday – one with no expiration date.

“I do think recovery will be months-long,” said Ferrer on Tuesday, “based on the tools we have at hand today.”

Stressing that “with all certainty,” the stay-at-home order set to expire at the end of this week will be expanded all the way to August, Ferrer added that “our hope is that by using the data, we’d be able to slowly lift restrictions over the next three months.”

They really are closing everything down for at least three more months and they will likely move the goalposts at that point.

Garcetti is busy pouring mulch on kid’s playgrounds and he has even ordered people to stay off dry sand, they must remain on wet sand when at the beach. That’s how crazy he is.

Watch:

According to Transparent California, a watchdog group, Ferrer’s total compensation package in 2018 was $553,249. She is making big bucks as a dictator-activist.

Ferrar is not an epidemiologist, a virologist, or even a doctor. According to a bio published at USC — which RedState dug up — where she was a panelist at a “Safe Schools” symposium, she has a Ph.D. in Social Welfare from Brandeis, MA in Public Health from Boston U., MA in Education from U of Mass, a BA in Community Studies from U of C.

Having been in the field of education for decades, I can tell you that these are very easy degrees to ‘earn’ and they’re more of the far-left indoctrination. She was likely a willing participant in the indoctrination part of it.

In Ferrer’s role as the top health officer in a county of 10 million people, she’s in the middle of every tough conversation about which businesses and institutions have to shut down, whether public and private hospitals are equipped and prepared to handle a possible surge, and what each of us has to do to make a difference.

Ferrer was born in Puerto Rico and spent her childhood there. Then, as a young activist, she became a community organizer focused on unequal healthcare access for the poor.

She thought about becoming a doctor, but, instead, she chose this impoverished life as a public servant working for half-a-million dollars a year.

She’s not concerned about Typhus.

When there was an outbreak of typhus in Los Angeles in 2018 and 2019, infecting 20 people, including one Los Angeles Police Department officer, Ferrer didn’t declare an outbreak and had to be ordered by the Board of Supervisors in June 2019 to develop a plan to minimize the risk of additional cases.

She’s not qualified to be a pandemic expert but she is a far-left activist and that’s all California requires.

As a far-left activist, she will never clean up LA, and the derelicts and drugs will continue to run rampant throughout the county. If she were capable of cleaning it all up, that is the place she’d start. This is a county that doesn’t even care about poop and rats in the streets.

She is a petty tyrant. When the restaurants struggling to survive found a clever way to make money and serve the community by selling groceries, her health department shut them down for not having a license, Reason reported.

“It’s not really possible for a restaurant to become a grocery store,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of Los Angeles County Public Health, said in a briefing yesterday. “You cannot just decide you want to sell groceries.”

Why not? Tyrants can’t answer that.