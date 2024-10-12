Thousands of Foreigners Transform A Small Indiana City

With an urban population of 18,000, people from at least 28 countries call Logansport home with at least 27 languages spoken. Some government officials say it’s unsustainable. It’s likely too late to alter the transformation since they have hundreds of babies a year. Many didn’t come to be united as Americans. They came for monies and benefits.

FOX59/CBS4 went to Logansport earlier this month to get answers.

During their September meeting, Cass County Health Department Administrator Serenity Alter told the Cass County Commissioners that new students are coming to Logansport Schools in large numbers.

“A lot of them are coming unaccompanied,” Alter said. They said they can handle it. Some of the children work at night and then come to school.

Tyson Doesn’t Care About America

FOX59/CBS4’s Angela Ganote stopped by the Jehovah Jireh Haitian Market on North Street and asked the owner if he knew how many are there. He thought 2,000. Tyson brought the owner into the country. Tyson brought them in and has done that in other cities and rural areas.

Walkens was talking about the Tyson meatpacking plant in Logansport. He used to work there but now owns the market.

“Tyson is good money,” he said. “They make good money.”

Tyson and other companies aren’t American any longer. They’re international and don’t care what they do to a country. They fire citizens and hire cheaper foreign labor.

Then There Is the CHNV Program

The CHNV Parole program was to allow sponsors to apply to bring certain individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela and to fly them into the U.S. where they are permitted to remain for two years.

Immigrants like Walkens can come to Logansport legally with certain employment authorization documents issued to Temporary Protected Status individuals. The program is known as TPS.

They can eventually get green cards and citizenship.

In other words, by doing this, Democrats are giving untold numbers of foreigners amnesty and a path to citizenship illegally.

Logansport Needs Help

The Mayor, Chris Martin, has no idea how many immigrants have come to his city. No one in the federal or state can tell him. He said he needs help.

Migrant spiritual leaders told city leaders that 5,000 Haitian immigrants have recently moved to the city, but the mayor said he cannot verify that number. that’s in a city of 18,000.

Martin said these numbers matter because budgets, money and services are planned using the census population of 18,000. He said he does know the growth is significant.

“Here’s how we know it has changed,” he said. “Because of the 20 to 30% increase that we are seeing in a lot of our normal city services like traffic, school and the hospital.”

Martin blamed federal immigration policies for the burden. He told Ganote that if the federal government is going to help people come here, they need to help the city with services.

“The federal government has got to step in and help communities our size,” the mayor said.

Martin said two other concerns he has are a strain on the local hospital and a lack of housing.

At the Logansport Memorial Hospital, 27% of their patients are on Medicaid. It is a significant burden. Many of them have anchor babies. Democrats wouldn’t allow the anchor baby interpretation to be changed.

Immigrants and anyone else who can’t pay sign up for presumptive Medicaid and then apply for charity care or a payment plan. The hospital recently asked Cass County Council for $3 million to stabilize operations, which was granted.

Opinion

In addition to the economic effects on our children’s education, it will destroy traditional America.

They will all vote for Democrats in the red state of Indiana. They will unwittingly vote for people who plan to destroy the Constitution.

Democrats planned the demographic changes to win votes, and no one has stopped them. This is not meant to smear migrants brought in or invited in. Many are good, hardworking people, but everyone knows or should know that massive immigration destroys the culture, politics, religions, economics, and entire way of life of the receiving country.

We will become a one-party state under totalitarian Democrats – soon. We’ll start out like California and the people will continue to lose more and more freedoms as in California.

Then there are the gangs and terrorists. Hopefully, a President Trump can at least get them removed. As for Harris, she wants more of the same and said she wouldn’t have done anything differently from Joe Biden.

Kamala is an unserious, superficial person.